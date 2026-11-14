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Capital Audiofest 2026: Orchard Audio Starkrimson 25 Has the Power but the Room Needed Some Help
By Ian White,2 days ago
New Jersey doesn’t get nearly enough credit for its contributions to high-end audio. Between the diners, questionable driving, property taxes that could finance a small military operation, and the occasional body discovered in the Pine Barrens, we also manufacture some rather excellent electronics and world class turntables. Orchard Audio...