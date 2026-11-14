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Capital Audiofest 2026: Audio Research Reference 330M and Wilson Audio Sasha V Make The Clash Sound Like a Very Expensive Proposition
By Ian White,2 days ago
I’m not the world’s biggest Wilson Audio fan. Never have been. I respect the engineering, understand the appeal, and recognize that the company has developed an extremely loyal following. But at some of these prices, I’d rather buy a house somewhere with decent healthcare, an excellent record store, and neighbors who don’t complain about Nick Cave.