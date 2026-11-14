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Capital Audiofest 2026: Perlisten S4b Black Edition and Audia Flight Had the Muscle That Other Rooms Were Missing
By Ian White,2 days ago
Not every loudspeaker needs to look like a piece of Scandinavian furniture, and not every high-end system needs to sound as though the musicians are afraid of waking the neighbors. Perlisten and Audia Flight made both points rather convincingly in The Listening Room’s Room 750 at Capital Audiofest 2026.