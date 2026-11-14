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Student Teachers are here at FVHS, Chloe Yeager gives insight to what they do
By Matthew Lai,2 days ago
Emily Barro has been the only AP Biology teacher for the past few years. But this school year, a student teacher has been seen teaching her fifth and sixth periods. Chloe Yeager is the one who has been teaching those classes, as she is trying to complete her teaching credentials at California State Long Beach. Prior to that, she went to the University of California, Irvine, to get her undergraduate degree in Biology and Chemistry for pre-med. Yeager had many experiences that inspired her from a young age to find the ground to teach, but only recently rediscovered her passion for teaching.