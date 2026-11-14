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Report card: Nebraska football gets bowl eligible in win over Rutgers
By Kyler Cox,3 days ago
It may have taken a bit longer than expected, but Nebraska football is bowl-eligible for the third straight season under head coach Matt Rhule. The Huskers (6-4, 3-4) took down Rutgers (2-8, 1-6) in a dominant 31-0 road win on Saturday. With interim offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas at the helm, Nebraska relied on a dominant ground attack that totaled over 200 yards against the Scarlet Knights.
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