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Students, faculty, community members explore projects at Demo Day
By Isabella Jaimes,12 days ago
DeKALB – The 71 North Partnership Studio held its fall 2026 showcase event from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Friday on the lower level of the Founders Memorial Library. 71 North has a goal of giving students, faculty, industry partners and community members a place to foster collaborative innovation together. The studio hosts events and innovation activities that focus on entrepreneurship and professional skill development.