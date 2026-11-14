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What’s on your Thanksgiving plate?
By Lisa Russell,13 days ago
Next week, most of us will kick off the holiday season with a traditional Thanksgiving celebration. Our menus will consist of turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes along with our own family favorites like green bean or sweet potato casseroles (or both), buttered rolls, cranberry sauce and more – most of it covered in gravy. Then we’ll indulge in a smorgasbord of pumpkin, pecan and/or apple pies, all topped with whipped cream.