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“Gotta Have a Serious Mentality” – NBA Fans Blast Yaxel Lendeborg For 1-13 Shooting Night After Talking Big Game Before Victor Wembanyama Matchup
12 days ago
Yaxel Lendeborg was extremely confident ahead of Friday’s matchup against reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Victor Wembanyama. Lendeborg said he would shoot more 3-pointers and force Wembanyama out of the paint. However, the No. 11 pick couldn’t back up his pregame talk. Lendeborg finished with just three...