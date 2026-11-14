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“This Is A Massive Overpay”; “Predictable” – MLB Fans React To Jake Bauers’ $58 Million Deal With Red Sox After World Series Win
12 days ago
Sources close to ESPN say first baseman Jake Bauers agreed to a four-year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. The NLCS MVP, fresh off a World Series title with the Milwaukee Brewers, was told by manager Pat Murphy after their Game 5 win over the Rays that he’d have a strong market this offseason.