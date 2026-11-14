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“Aryna Sabalenka Needs To Sack Her Entire Team” – Fans React As Belarusian Ends 2026 With Shock WTA Finals Exit After Elina Svitolina Loss
12 days ago
Aryna Sabalenka suffered a disappointing end to her 2026 season, losing to Elina Svitolina in their round-robin clash at the WTA Finals on Friday. The result eliminated the four-time Grand Slam champion from the year-end championships. Sabalenka entered the match against Svitolina with a 1-1 record and needed to beat...