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Yaxel Lendeborg ‘Helpless’ After Spurs Mauling as Warriors Rookie Pulls No Punches on Season-Low Showing
13 days ago
After a 123-85 blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg offered a pointed critique of his game. With Steph Curry nursing an injury on the sidelines, the Warriors were counting big on Lendeborg to play a key role. Instead, the No. 11 pick in the 2026 draft was invisible. He finished the night with three points in 24 minutes. He shot 1-of-13 from the field and missed both of his 3-point attempts. He was 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. He also had seven rebounds, one assist, and one block.