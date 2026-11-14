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“I’ve Never Complained a Day in My Life”: Ayesha Curry Claps Back After Viral Post Accuses Her of Taking Motherhood and Marriage for Granted
12 days ago
Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, has been in the spotlight after a scene with a co-star in her latest movie went viral. Many fans and analysts have questioned her decision to share an on-screen kiss with another man while being happily married to arguably the greatest shooter of all time. Meanwhile, she has responded to a user commenting on an old podcast clip.