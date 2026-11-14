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“I Should Have Been More Thoughtful” – Blue Jays Star Anthony Santander Breaks Silence With Apology After Controversial Reposts
12 days ago
Toronto Blue Jays star outfielder Anthony Santander has publicly apologized after receiving heavy criticism for sharing a couple of anti-Muslim social media posts following last week’s US midterm election results. In an Instagram story, Santander apologized for reposting the videos and stated that he did not intend to promote...