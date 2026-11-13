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UPDATE: Planes are back in air; FAA issues nationwide grounding of all planes
11 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. - UPDATE on Friday evening: The FAA lifted the grounding of all aircraft at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Original story: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare nationwide ground stop for all departing flights across the U.S. on Friday, November 13, due to a major communications outage affecting regional air traffic control centers.