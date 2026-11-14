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“Just Look at Our Jerseys”: USC Star Jazzy Davidson Takes Hilarious Jab at Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Ahead of Ranked Showdown
13 days ago
USC will be taking on USC, as the No. 3 University of Southern California will be taking on the No. 1 University of South Carolina. The two schools have been debating which one has the right to bear the name for quite a while, but the players from Southern California, including star player Jazzy Davidson, have presented a new argument about which school is the real USC.
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