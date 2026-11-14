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“What Does Staying Back in College Do For Him?”: Analyst Wants Arch Manning to Follow Fernando Mendoza’s Lead in NFL
2 days ago
Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are currently ranked sixth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, looking for their first national championship under Steve Sarkisian. However, NFL analyst John Frascella has made his thoughts clear on Manning’s potential return to college football next year regardless of this season’s outcome.