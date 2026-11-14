undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Another Crybaby,” “Trade Him This Offseason”: Giants Fans Call Out Malik Nabers After Costly Late-Game Play
13 days ago
Malik Nabers is facing criticism after the New York Giants’ 24-21 defeat to the Washington Commanders on Thursday. Nabers finished the game with five receptions for 44 yards. He lost his first fumble of the season and was the intended recipient of a deep pass from quarterback J.J. McCarthy on the Giants’ final possession, which was intercepted by Commanders defensive back Rasul Douglas.