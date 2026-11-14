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“She’s More Willing to Give the Ball Up”: Dawn Staley Makes Candid JuJu Watkins Admission Ahead of South Carolina’s Clash With USC
13 days ago
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley believes there are some noticeable changes in the USC star JuJu Watkins’ game since returning from her devastating ACL injury. The Trojans opened their 2026-27 season with three consecutive wins, with Watkins playing a major role in their impressive start. She also earned AP National Player of the Week honors after averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
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