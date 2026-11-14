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“John Harbaugh Should Be Ashamed of Himself”: Stephen A. Smith Tears Into Giants Coach for ‘Coaching Scared’ After Late-Game Collapse
11 days ago
The New York Giants (5-3-1) suffered a 21-24 loss at the hands of their division rivals, the Washington Commanders (3-5-1), at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Thursday. What made this loss even more heartbreaking for the New York-based franchise was that the team blew a late lead, costing them crucial points. With the Giants taking a 21-17 lead with close to nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with his teammate wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown with just 57 seconds remaining on the clock, helping his side take the lead 24-21 and subsequently winning the game.