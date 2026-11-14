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“Lots Of Negative Talking Towards Me” – Elina Svitolina Reveals Current Relationship With Gael Monfils Amid WTA Finals & Marriage Split
12 days ago
Elina Svitolina has spoken up about her current relationship with Gael Monfils. Svitolina and Monfils became one of tennis’ most high-profile power couples after starting to date in late 2018, and they married three years later. However, in October this year, they released a joint statement confirming their divorce. The announcement led to significant fan backlash against Svitolina, with critics particularly finding fault with her citing the war in her native Ukraine as one of the reasons for ending the marriage.