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“This Org Is Lost” – Yankees Fans Concerned As GM Brian Cashman Prioritizes Bullpen Rebuild for 2027 Despite Offense Struggles
13 days ago
New York Yankees fans have criticized general manager Brian Cashman after he identified rebuilding the bullpen as the team’s top priority for the 2027 season, despite their offensive struggles contributing to an early playoff exit in 2026. Speaking at the 2026 MLB General Managers Meetings, Cashman revealed that addressing...