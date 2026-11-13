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Bartholomew County tourism professionals honored with 'Hoosier Hospitality' awards
11 days ago
Local honorees are Dragana Ilic, General Manager of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Columbus Edinburgh, and Jerry Simo, Guest Services Specialist at Visit Columbus. Ilic and Simo were among 18 tourism industry representatives recognized statewide for their high level of service in tourism-related jobs at hotels, restaurants, attractions, and other destinations.
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