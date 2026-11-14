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Virginia State gets 24 bench points in 68-56 victory over Shepherd
12 days ago
PETERSBURG, VA --The Virginia State men's basketball team got a 24-point performance from the bench on the way to a 68-56 win against the Shepherd Rams at home Friday. The Trojans (2-0) had three players score in double figures, led by Melo Baines, who had 15 points and seven rebounds. Kj Wyche added 12 points and four assists and O'Maundre Harris helped out with 11 points and four assists.