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“Are You Gonna Die?” – Alexander Zverev’s Unexpected Comment Toward Journalist Draws Priceless Reaction From Ben Shelton At ATP Finals
12 days ago
Alexander Zverev shared a hilarious moment with Ben Shelton and a reporter during the ATP Finals pre-tournament press conference. Zverev, Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar attended the press conference and a group photo on Friday evening. One journalist told Zverev that he had met all 30 World No. 1 players and that the German player was the last on his list.