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“Most Asinine Thing” – Taylor Townsend Takes Swipe At Chris Evert & Media Over Criticism Of Serena Williams’ Fitness In Past
13 days ago
Taylor Townsend has spoken up about her admiration for Venus and Serena Williams and how the legendary sisters have handled criticism. Townsend also took a swipe at Chris Evert over certain remarks that the American former World No. 1 made in the past when she was commentating on a match Serena played at the Australian Open.