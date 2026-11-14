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“Quite the Emotional Rollercoaster”: Deion Sanders GF Karrueche Tran Shares Heartfelt Message After Colorado Delivers First Top-15 Win in 19 Years
3 days ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) emerged victorious over the No. 14 Houston Cougars (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) in their Week 11 matchup at Folsom Field in Boulder on Friday. What made the 42-32 win even more special for head coach Deion Sanders & Co. is that it was the program’s first victory against an AP top-15 team in 19 years.