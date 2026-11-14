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“It’s Going to Be Strange” – Carlos Alcaraz on Seeing Juan Carlos Ferrero in Ben Shelton’s Coaching Box at ATP Finals
By Janhavi Shinde,12 days ago
Carlos Alcaraz recently opened up about the possibility of seeing his former coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, in Ben Shelton’s coaching box at the upcoming ATP Finals. While Shelton is in the John McEnroe group alongside Alexander Zverev, Arthur Fils, and Rafael Jodar, Alcaraz is in the Ivan Lendl group with Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, and Frances Tiafoe. A few days ahead of the ATP Finals, Shelton entered into a partnership with Ferrero, who spent a year away from coaching after the split with Alcaraz in December 2025.