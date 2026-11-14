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Jimmy Connors Warns Ben Shelton and Juan Carlos Ferrero of One Major Challenge They Could Face: “Will He Listen?”
12 days ago
Tennis legend Jimmy Connors questioned whether Ben Shelton will take advice from Juan Carlos Ferrero, pointing to a potential challenge in their upcoming coaching partnership. Shelton has officially hired former World No. 1 and acclaimed coach Ferrero to join his team for the 2027 ATP Tour season. The news was announced in the first week of November. Unlike his previous full-time role with Carlos Alcaraz, he will work with the American part-time, attending about 12 tournaments each year.