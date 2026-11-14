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“Adrian Morejon Might Get $120 Million” – Fans Convinced Of Major Free Agency Boom After Evan Phillips’ $35,000,000 Deal With Braves
2 days ago
Former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips has set a new benchmark for free agent reliever Adrian Morejon after signing a three-year, $35 million contract with the Atlanta Braves. The 32-year-old returns to the organization that drafted him in 2015. Phillips made 31 appearances in 2026, posting a 3.46 ERA with 33 strikeouts and one save in 26 innings pitched.