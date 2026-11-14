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Stephen A. Smith Brings Hillary Clinton Into Ayesha Curry Discussion While Revisiting His 2016 Controversy
2 days ago
Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, has faced criticism from some fans and sports commentators over an on-screen kiss with co-star Matthew Daddario in her latest film, “Second Chance Holiday.” NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith has now addressed the discussion, bringing Hillary Clinton into his argument while revisiting his own controversial comments about Ayesha from 2016.