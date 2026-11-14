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Hoobastank, Simple Plan and More Bands Performed Mid-Flight During Nationwide Air Travel Ground Stop
By Mya Copeland,2 days ago
Southwest Airlines brought back its “Live at 35” program during Friday’s nationwide grounding of air travel with performances from artists on their way to Vans Warped Tour. Hoobastank, The Used, Simple Plan and Lolo performed aboard a Southwest flight from Los Angeles to Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 13 as part of the music program, which […]