undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Journey Announces Drummer Deen Castronovo Is Exiting Band, Days After Another Health Scare Forced His Second Mid-Show Departure
By Chris Willman,2 days ago
Journey drummer Deen Castronovo is out of the band, the group announced Friday, due to health issues that caused him to have to drop out of two shows mid-concert in the space of just over a month, the latest of which was Tuesday night in Boston. After he was replaced by his drum tech as […]