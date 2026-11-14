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Mt. Battie Star installed, celebrating 60th year of lighting the Midcoast holiday season
By Sarah Thompson,3 days ago
CAMDEN — “There’d be a lot of outcry,” said Casey Leonard, when pressed to imagine the reaction if the Mt. Battie star didn’t appear this year. Saturday morning, Nov. 14, 2026, volunteers with the Mt. Battie Star Keepers installed the 60th year edition of the bulb-bright frame to the World War I tower at Camden Hills State Park built to honor the war's Camden-Rockport soldiers and the local families who kept the home fires burning.