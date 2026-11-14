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A ‘golden opportunity’ or ‘fatally-flawed’: Colorado environmental groups sound the alarm on federal permitting reform, raising concerns about development on public lands
By Ali Longwell,3 days ago
A bill overhauling federal permitting processes is making its way through the U.S. Senate, pushing solutions to many agreed-upon problems like high energy costs, climate change and an overloaded electric grid. But others warn that some of the provisions could impact local and tribal input on federal permitting as well as prioritize and lock in development projects for mining, oil and gas and data centers on public lands.
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