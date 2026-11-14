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Rennie doesn’t regret selection after All Blacks stunned by Wales in Nations Championship
By The Associated Press,3 days ago
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Coach Dave Rennie wasn’t going to second guess his selection after New Zealand lost to Wales in rugby for the first time in 73 years on Saturday. Wales won a stunning Nations Championship nail-biter 35-28, first by starting each half with two quick tries to make the All Blacks play catchup, and then by holding out wave after wave of attacks for nearly the last half-hour when New Zealand was held up three times over the tryline.