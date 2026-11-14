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Freshman Brihanna Crittendon scores 16 points as No. 6 Texas beats Tarleton State 91-35
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brihanna Crittendon scored a season-best 16 points, and No. 6 Texas coasted to a 91-35 victory against Tarleton State on Saturday. Texas All-American Madison Booker did not play. She left the Longhorns’ previous game after a hard fall. Booker worked out Saturday morning but was held out as a precautionary measure, the team said. She leads the Longhorns in scoring with 21 points a game.