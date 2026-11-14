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Clara Luvanga lifts the Spirit to a 3rd straight NWSL Championship with a 2-1 win over the Royals
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Clara Luvanga scored her second goal of the postseason in the 57th minute, capitalizing on an errant pass, and the Washington Spirit reached their fifth NWSL Championship and third straight with a 2-1 semifinal victory over the Utah Royals on Saturday. Luvanga raced onto Nuria Rábano’s...