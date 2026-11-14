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Cornelius & Karre: violin & percussion duo at Oberlin’s Allen Memorial Art Museum (Oct. 10)
By Mike Telin,2 days ago
An unusual, hour-long concert was one of three area performances by the violin and percussion duo Cornelius & Karre. I attended the fascinating program of music by living composers presented by violinist Emily Cornelius and percussionist Ross Karre on Saturday afternoon, October 10, in the Central Rotunda of the Allen Memorial Art Museum.