undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Little Haiti Breaks Ground on Miami-Dade’s First Land Trust Homes
By South Florida Caribbean News,3 days ago
MIAMI (SFLCN) — Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood broke ground Friday on Place Louverture, a 13-home development that will be the first community land trust homeownership project in Miami-Dade County and Florida’s first community land trust condominium. The nonprofit South Florida Community Land Trust is building the project....
1