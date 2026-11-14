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James Gunn Debunks ‘Man Of Tomorrow’ Overhaul Rumors: “No One From Skydance Has Even Seen The Movie”
By Edward Davis,2 days ago
The fallout from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s abrupt removal from DC Studios has fueled plenty of speculation about the future of the DC Universe, including reports that Skydance’s new leadership is demanding substantial changes to Gunn’s upcoming “Man of Tomorrow.” But Gunn has personally stepped in to debunk those claims, pointing out one rather significant problem: nobody at Skydance has actually seen the movie.