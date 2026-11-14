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Game Preview: Nets close out the road trip in Memphis
By Brian Fleurantin,2 days ago
MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 11: Ty Jerome #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the Denver Nuggets on November 11, 2026 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) | NBAE via Getty Images.