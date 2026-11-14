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"He just terrorized me my whole career" - Sean Elliott on one NBA superstar he could never stop
By John Jefferson Tan,2 days ago
Former San Antonio Spurs forward Sean Elliott had no shortage of difficult matchups against the NBA's best wings in the 1990s. Although Michael Jordan was technically a shooting guard, Elliott has always maintained that MJ was the toughest player he ever had to defend. Jordan, however, wasn't the only nightmare...