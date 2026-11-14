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Isaiah Stewart Still Believes LeBron James Intentionally Hit Him: “I Wanted To Draw Blood Back”
By Gautam Varier,2 days ago
We're approaching five years now since Isaiah Stewart infamously charged at LeBron James for striking him in the face during a game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21, 2021. James maintained the hit was accidental then, but Stewart didn't believe him then, and he doesn't believe him now.