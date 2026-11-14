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‘You Have to Punch Him In His Face’ – Ex-NFL RB Urges Spurs Players to Run to Victor Wembanyama’s Defense vs. Draymond Green
By Mohamed Rizvi,2 days ago
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was called for a Flagrant 1 on Friday night for shoving Victor Wembanyama from behind during the San Antonio Spurs' 123-85 NBA Cup win. Wembanyama later called the foul "not surprising." In a video posted recently, former NFL player Marcus Holliday took issue with...