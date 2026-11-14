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Redick Confirms Austin Reaves Day-to-Day After Heel Bruise
By Dallin Ballard,2 days ago
Lakers coach JJ Redick confirmed that guard Austin Reaves is day-to-day with a left heel bruise. The team decided to skip an MRI after X-rays came back negative at the arena. Redick said the guard will undergo further evaluation when the squad returns to Los Angeles on Thursday. This news comes after Reaves exited Wednesday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter.