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U.S. Coast Guard Launches Criminal Investigation into MSC Poesia Over “Magic Pipe”
By Jim Walker,2 days ago
The MSC Poesia cruise ship, which was cleared to depart Port of Miami on Thursday after being detained by the U.S. Coast Guard earlier this month, is under investigation for discharging oil illegally at sea, according to CBS News. The U.S. Coast Guard probe could lead to criminal charges against MSC crew members, the shipowner, and any other individual involved, as reported by Seatrade Cruise News.