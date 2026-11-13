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Opinion: Civic partnerships drive more than the economy
By MATT HUNTER,9 days ago
IdahoStateJournal.com offers audio versions of articles using Instaread. Some words may be mispronounced. As we proudly celebrate 125 years of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, I’ve been thinking about the people, businesses and partnerships that have shaped our community over the years. Many companies and individuals in our community have been fundamental to these civic partnerships. One great example of this is the Simplot Company, which has been part of our community’s story for generations.