undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Issues 2-Word Statement After Scuffle vs. Pacers Guard
By Sean Deveney,2 days ago
There is a bigger issue, of course, for the New York Knicks now that their four-game winning streak has given way to a two-game losing streak, following up on their loss to Cleveland by opening a four-game road trip with a 106-104 loss to the Pacers, who had entered the game with a 4-8 record. The Knicks were beaten up in the middle, outrebounded by a 50-43 mark, and were attacked relentlessly in the paint. That's part of a disturbing trend in which the team has been getting outscored badly at the free-throw line, and on Friday it was an 18-10 advantage at the stripe that was the difference for the Pacers. Jalen Brunson had eight of the 13 free-throw attempts by the Knicks.