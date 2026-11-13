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Jury Convicts California Men’s Colony Inmate of Threatening to Come to a Correctional Officer’s Home and Shoot Him
9 days ago
District Attorney Dan Dow announces that California Men's Colony inmate Mark Randall Fawcett was found guilty by a jury of making felony criminal threats against a correctional officer in November 2025. District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that a San Luis Obispo County jury has found Mark Randall Fawcett (40),...