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Illegal immigrant trucker charged in crash that killed mom and 2 young sons heading to airport
By Jessica Bowling,13 days ago
An illegal immigrant truck driver was prosecuted after allegedly causing a crash in Missouri that left a mother and her two young sons. Eldar Skander, 39, was charged with three counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter following a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, according to a Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office news release. According to a GoFundMe page, the victims are 35-year-old Olga Sorbalo and her two children, Samir (4 years old) and Luis (8 years old).